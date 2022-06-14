Letter to the Editor: Peekskill Deputy Mayor Supports Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor:

In today’s polarizing political climate, it is important to carefully weigh your options at the polls, considering candidates for elected office like you would a job. In the race for the 95th Assembly District, one candidate clearly stands out – Dana Levenberg. Dana served on the Ossining Board of Education, as Assemblywoman Galef’s chief of staff, and as Ossining Town Supervisor. It’s safe to say she has a firm grasp of the issues affecting us in the 95th Assembly District and knows what it takes to be successful in Albany.

Dana is an environmental champion endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters, having made Ossining the leading municipality in Westchester for sustainability. She understands the urgency posed by a changing climate and the need to act quickly. She will ensure that New York State takes the bold steps needed to live up to our climate goals and create a clean future for our children.

Dana is a strong supporter of labor and a friend to unions, recognizing that unions built the middle class. Dana has built collaborative relationships with the two unions representing the workforce in the Town of Ossining, and I know she will continue to view unions as partners in policy-making. Be it protecting union jobs at Indian Point or fighting for a prevailing wage across the state, Dana will make it happen.

In this moment of crisis where our planet is burning and basic human rights are under attack, Dana will start day one ready to go. She won’t need on the job training because she’s been training for this her entire professional life. We have work to do. It starts by electing Dana on June 28, or during early voting from June 18-26.

Patricia Riley

Deputy Mayor, City of Peekskill