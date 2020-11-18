Letter to the Editor: Looking for Angels

Dear Friend,

This holiday season, my office will once again host its 5th Annual Angel Project. This initiative matches gift-giving “angels” with grandparents in our district who face unending challenges in raising their grandchildren when their parents cannot care for them.

We are asking if you would like to be an angel this year. We are partnering with Family Service Society of Westchester, Family Ties of Westchester, and the Greystone Community Garden Project. These agencies, on our behalf, will ask their grandparents to give us up to three items for less than $75 for their holiday wish list. We will then forward to each “angel” the list from their grandparent. Angels can choose to give one, two or all three on the list.

Sign Up Here

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, I cannot host our regular angel/grandparent luncheon where we distribute the gifts. However, plans are already in place to have the agencies give them out personally. If you would like to be an “angel” this year, please click here or call my district office at (914) 423-4031. A member of my staff will contact you with your grandparent’s name and wish list.

We ask that all gifts be received at my office, 28 Wells Avenue, 5th Floor, Yonkers, NY 10701 no later than Friday, December 18th. Presents should be wrapped or put in a gift box and labeled with your name and the name of your grandparent. If you plan to have the gift mailed or delivered to the district office, please ensure it will arrive in time. Delivery services like Amazon do not deliver to the district office on weekends or after 5 p.m.

Your participation will make a profound difference in the lives of a grandparent in Westchester County. I hope you will consider being an angel to a grandparent this year. In this difficult time, your involvement is even more meaningful.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins

New York State Senator, District 35

President Pro Tem, Majority Leader