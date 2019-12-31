Letter to the Editor: Impeachment Process

To the Readers of the River Journal:

Many people in the Hudson Valley support the impeachment of Donald Trump, even knowing that it is unlikely that he will be removed from office by the Senate. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, has actually said repeatedly and publicly that:

There is zero chance that the Senate will remove Trump.

He (McConnell) is working with and taking his marching orders from the White

He is not an impartial juror – even though he will take an oath of impartiality when the Senate trial begins.

There is not even a pretense here of fairness and openness to the truth. This sounds more like a banana republic than a democracy.

When Nancy Pelosi sends the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, all Senators will have input to determine the format and scope of the trial. If Mitch McConnell has his way, there will be a cursory reading of the charges, followed by a vote to acquit Trump.

But if just three or four Republican Senators side with the Democrats and demand a fair trial, one that includes testimony from first-hand fact witnesses ( i.e. Pompeo, Mulvaney, and Bolton) as well as a review of the relevant documents that the White House refused to give to the House committees – then it’s a different story. Then there is a legitimate trial and a chance that Republican senators will face the threat that Trump’s actions pose to our democracy and the world.

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand need to hear from us. We must tell them that we expect them to do everything in their power to ensure a fair and thorough trial. If you have friends and relatives in other states, please ask them to contact their senators- especially if those senators are Republicans. Republican senators need to hear that they have plenty of constituents who insist upon an open examination of the evidence that Trump used the power of his office to coerce a foreign government for his own political gain.

Please call and/or email our senators, and ask your friends and family in other states to contact theirs. Visit www.senate.gov and click on “Find my Senator” for contact information. And don’t hesitate to give Mitch McConnell a call as well, and leave a message (or many messages) at 202-224-2541.

At the end of the day, our elected officials care about being re-elected. That’s why it’s so important to contact them regularly, and let them know what is important to you – and that you are paying attention. It’s not an exaggeration to say that we are in a constitutional crisis. This is not the time to sit back and see what happens. Make your voice heard.

Celeste Theis

Croton on Hudson, NY 10520