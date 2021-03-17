Letter to the Editor: Cortlandt Town Board Candidate Speaks Out

Dear residents of Cortlandt (including Buchanan, Croton, Montrose and Verplanck),

My name is Cristin Jacoby, and I am writing to introduce myself as a candidate for Cortlandt Town Board.

I am a wife, mother of two young children in the Hendrick Hudson School District, current Zoning Board Member and full-time employee in financial services. I have a background in public finance and believe in giving back to the community that I love, especially at this critical time as we contemplate next steps following the closure of Indian Point. I am hardworking, reasonable and eager to hear all of YOUR voices at the table.I’ve heard from many residents that they don’t know how to getinvolved in local government, and I want to change that.

I am running as part of an incredible slate, with Dr. Richard Becker at the top of the ticket for Town Supervisor. Dr. Becker, who is currently serving as Deputy Town Supervisor, is runningfollowing the retirement of Supervisor Linda Puglisi. Our entire slate has been unanimously endorsed by the local Democratic Committee as well as the Working Families Party.

In addition to pursuing smart development that buoys our tax base while maintaining the character of our town, we hope to augment Cortlandt’s track record of climate-smart initiatives and maintain a high level of green space for our residents. We also want to create a town government that is transparent, accessibleand accountable. We plan to do all of this while maintaining the low town tax rates that Cortlandt has enjoyed during thirty years of leadership under Supervisor Puglisi.

Please follow my campaign on Facebook (Cristin Jacoby for Cortlandt Town Board) and Instagram (cristin4cortlandt), and check out our whole slate at www.cortlandtforward.com.

I look forward to seeing you (safely) on the campaign trail. I hope I will have your support.

Cristin Jacoby