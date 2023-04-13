Letter to the Editor: Contaminated Water Has Been Discharged into Hudson Since 1962

To the Editor,

I enjoy kayaking and fishing on the Hudson River. There has been much concern of late about the future discharge of tritium contaminated water from Indian Point back into the Hudson. I attended the latest Indian Point Decommissioning Forum held at the Buchanan-Verplanck Elementary School on March 28, 2023.

The panel consisted of a retired Federal NRC member, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Westchester County Department of Health, and Westchester County Emergency Responses representatives. All represented their respective agencies professionally and answered questions empathetically.

I had been aware that the normal operations of a nuclear power plant required the return of water back to its source and that Indian Point was no exception. Contaminated water from Indian Point has been routinely discharge back into the Hudson since its inception in 1962. The above agencies have been regulating this discharge to ensure that it has not exceeded Federal, State and Local standards for decades. This includes monitoring local marine and plant life for radiological bioaccumulation.

None has ever been found. Ever.

Now that the plant is to be permanently closed, a final discharge is required to complete decommissioning. The concentration of tritium is far less now and the amount of water is a fraction of what was discharged annually. What has changed to make this situation more of a concern now?

Recently, many of our public officials have been contradicting their own agencies’ positions on this topic. By doing so they undermine the very regulatory agencies that have been established by government to ensure public safety and health.

Ed Bergamini

Cortlandt Manor