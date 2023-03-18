Letter to the Editor: Martin Rutyna for Sleepy Hollow Mayor  

Make Sleepy Hollow better. Make Martin Rutyna Mayor in the election on Tuesday, March 21.

Martin would make a better Mayor than Ken Wray has been. A volunteer fireman with a sterling track record in business, he also has the temperament, platform skills, and foresight that suburban public service demands. And we need his open-minded leadership as the village continues its rapid change.

1. Ken touts getting government grants, upgrading water & sewer service, replacing sidewalks, improving parks, and monitoring completion of the Riverwalk. None of these would have been a challenge for a Mayor Rutyna.

2. For Edge-on-Hudson, our vast riverfront development, Ken approved the high-rise box style that nobody likes. He rejected the early-1900s rivertown motif that Martin would’ve approved that would have preserved Sleepy Hollow’s historic aura.

3. To date, Ken has announced no plan for an alternative emergency evacuation route for our new riverfront neighbors. He ignores warnings that Beekman Avenue is dangerously inadequate

as their only way to safety.

4. Ken’s unwillingness to dialogue with our emergency response volunteers has eroded public

trust in his effectiveness.

(A) On meeting videotapes, see how Ken has built a communication wall between the Board

and the public. Martin would answer residents’ questions when asked, not make us wait to see if

the Mayor decides to reply or allow discussion before he adjourns.

(B) Ken allowed the Village to cut down two stately old oaks last year, the ones that canopied

Beekman Avenue across from the firehouse. He ignored correspondence asking him why, with

photos of the stumps that showed no disease, no threat to safety. Martin would protect our

threatened tree population by restoring the Tree Commission to its former membership – a variety

of residents with expertise in the field.

Help make Martin our Mayor. He can make Sleepy Hollow government more responsive

to our needs as we enter the East Parcel phase of developing the old GM site.

Patrick Munroe

Sleepy Hollow