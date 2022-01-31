What are You Reading this Winter? Here’s Your Library’s Top Titles 

The cold and snowy days of winter offer the perfect excuse to stay indoors and dive into a good book. It’s the cheapest, safest form of travel during these stressful times.

To get a glimpse into what people in the River Towns are reading, River Journal asked directors and librarians at our seven local public libraries to compile a list of some of the most popular books among their patrons

It’s worth noting that although there are shared titles among the libraries’ lists, there are significant differences as well.

Keep in mind that the lists below are informed but informal; the titles are not intended to reflect a statistical order of popularity.

Briarcliff Manor Library

Top fiction titles borrowed in 2021 include:

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Transient Desires by Donna Leon

Verity by Colleen Hoover

The Lions of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis

Confessions on the 7:45 by Lisa Unger

Top non-fiction titles borrowed in 2021 include:

Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things: Simple Tips and Genius Ideas for an Easier and More Beautiful Life by Martha Stewart

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Isabel Wilkerson

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson

The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War by Catherine Grace Katz

Worth noting: One of the top eBooks borrowed is The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett.

Croton Free Library

Top checkouts of print books in 2021:

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

Anxious People by Sally Rooney

Dune by Frank Herbert

Sooley by John Grisham

Win by Harlan Coben

An Elephant and Piggie Biggie by Mo Willems

Worth noting: The most circulated items from another category are the mobile hotspots.

Hendrick Hudson Library

Top titles borrowed in 2021 include:

Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

The Maid by Nita Prose

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

The Horsewoman by Patterson & Lupica

Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown

Worth noting: The most popular DVDs are Dune, Addams Family 2, Yellowstone Season 1.

The Field Library, Peekskill

Top 10 adult reading last month:

Autopsy: A Scarpetta Novel by Patricia Cornwell

The Ballerinas: A Novel by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

Hello, Transcriber by Hannah Morrissey

The Noise by James Patterson

The Becoming by Nora Roberts

City of Shadows by Victoria Thompson

The Sisters Sweet by Elizabeth Weiss

The Wicked Widow by Beatriz Williams

A Human History of Emotion: How the Way We Feel Built the World We Know by Richard Firth-Godbehere

Mental Immunity: Infectious Ideas, Mind Parasites and the Search for a Better Way to Think by Andy Norman

Irvington Public Library

Top checkouts of print books in 2021:

Dutch House by Ann Patchett

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes by James Patterson

How to Live Like a Monk by Danièle Cybulskie

Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles

While Justice Sleeps by Stacy Abrams

Babysitters Club series by Ann M. Martin

Dog-man series by Dav Pilkey

Elephant and Piggie series by Mo Willems)

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling)

Worth noting: Magazines including Family Handyman, Highlights, House Beautiful and National Geographic Kids are surprisingly popular.

Ossining Public Library

The most popular books recently are:

Lincoln Highway by Amore Towles

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (nonfiction)

Will by Will Smith (nonfiction)

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (nonfiction)

Little Blue Truck Valentine by Alice Schertle (children’s)

Change Sings by Amanda Gorman (children’s)

Warner Library, Tarrytown

Popular titles from recent circulation statistics as well as the library’s “holds list.”