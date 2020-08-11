United Way and Feeding Westchester Team Up to Make Summer Produce Available to Low-Income Families

Residents of Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Elmsford, Larchmont, Pelham, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe, White Plains, or Yonkers are eligible to participate.

United Way of Westchester and Putnam has teamed up with Feeding Westchester, the Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon, and DoorDash to provide supplemental fresh produce to hundreds of low-income families of school-aged children weekly during the summer months. The program will run through Labor Day.

Families with students who qualify for free or reduced lunch will also receive books and/or activities throughout the program.

The program is limited to households within a 10-mile delivery radius of Feeding Westchester or the Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon.

Tom Gabriel, President and CEO of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, said that even in pre COVID-19 times the lack of access to fresh produce in low-income communities has been a problem.

“Only 1 in 10 adults eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables daily. Low-income and rural communities face particular difficulty in accessing low-cost, fresh and wholesome foods,’’ said Gabriel. “We are proud to be part of this partnership with Feeding Westchester, The Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon and Door Dash, that brings fresh produce to families who are struggling during these times.’’

An estimated 200,000 children, seniors and families experience food insecurity in Westchester. Likewise, 20 percent of the population, or 1 in 5 residents, face food insecurity in the Hudson Valley, according to Feeding Westchester.

“United Way has been a great partner to work with on addressing hunger over the summer,” Feeding Westchester Programs Services Associate Chris McGregor said. “Together, we’ve provided a wide variety of fresh produce to more than 500 households in Westchester through just five weeks. We’re looking forward to continuing the program and seeing how it can grow.”

Families can sign up for the program online at uwwp.org/summer.