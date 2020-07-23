Two Sages Equal One Emotion-filled Music Video

When she was six years old, Tarrytown resident Morgan Sage discovered her happy place: the ice rink.

Spending multiple hours on the ice nearly every day throughout the past four years, 10-year-old Morgan has turned her passion for figure skating into a talent.

From her membership on the Skyliners Synchronized Figure Skating Team and the Rye Figure Skating Club to her participation in the 2020 Eastern U.S. Sectional Championship Division, Morgan’s ability to convey emotion through her performance has not gone unnoticed — especially by singer-songwriter Rachael Sage (no relation).

STARRING ROLE

Rachael is an alternative pop artist known for founding MPress Records as well as her many song placements in the hit reality TV show Dance Moms. After viewing a Facebook video of Morgan’s performance on the ice, Rachael knew the young figure skater was the perfect fit to star in the music video for her latest single, “Blue Sky Days” (search “Rachael Sage” on YouTube).

Working together on the ice, Rachael and Morgan spent a week choreographing and five hours shooting the music video.

“It was really fun, but the ice was really crowded so it was kind of hard. I was kind of nervous because I’ve never done anything like that,” said Morgan.