Trudy Dunbar Memorial Turkey Trot Admission is Now Open

Calling all runners & trotters! Tarrytown Recreation is hosting its annual Trudy Dunbar Memorial 5K Turkey Trot & 1 mile Gobbler Trot on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Tarrytown River Walk. The Gobbler Trot (1 mile) race will begin at 9:00 a.m. and The Turkey Trot (5k) race will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participants will trot on the River Walk, taking in the beautiful fall scenery while racing to win a turkey. Take advantage of our lowest rate by registering before October 31st.

To register: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/75867

For more information: https://www.tarrytownny.gov/parks-and-recreation-department/pages/tarrytown-recreation-seasonal-programming or call 914-631-8347.