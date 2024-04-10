Purple Ostrich Celebrates Grand Opening in Tarrytown

The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Purple Ostrich, a new shop located at 7 S. Broadway in Tarrytown on Friday, April 5.

The Purple Ostrich carries unique gifts, home goods, games, party supplies, and entertaining game rentals for parties and events. The product selection covers a wide variety of items such as sunglasses, socks, mocktail mixers, candles, decorative items, board games, chocolate, party supplies, balloons, and greeting cards. The rentals portion of their business includes items such as cornhole, giant Jenga, giant connect 4, foosball which be rented by the day.

Owner Tommy Mineo is an Irvington resident who was inspired by his 12-year-old daughter to open his first business. Tommy loves finding ways to entertain and bring people together in a social way. Coming soon, the Purple Ostrich also intends to sponsor and host various local events, the first of which would be a local board game night.