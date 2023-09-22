TNT Basketball Schedules Tryouts for TCBL Basketball Teams

Tryout schedules for the Tri-County Basketball League team of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown have been set.

Tryouts of Boys in 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grade will be on Sunday 10/1 at 3pm at Sleepy Hollow High School.

Tryouts for Girls in all grades except 6th grade will be on Sunday 10/1 at 4pm at Sleepy Hollow High School.

Tryouts for Girls in 6th Grade will be on Wednesday, 10/4 at 6pm at Washington Irving School.

Anyone who cannot make the tryouts on 10/1 please email johndavidsutherland@gmail.com and let him know and you will be able to tryout on Wednesday 10/4 at 7pm at Washington Irving School.

The teams that TNT Basketball will enter into the Tri-County League will be based on the number of advanced players who try out and limited by available gym space. Please keep in mind that Tri-County Basketball is a competitive league for more advanced players. Not all players trying out will make a team.

You must live in the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School district (which includes Pocantico) to try out. This program is a feeder league for Sleepy Hollow High School and is subsidized by Tarrytown Rec and Sleepy Hollow Rec.

For players chosen for a team, there will be a $300 registration fee and players are expected to have transportation to away games which are all over Westchester County. For players not chosen or who are just learning the game, there will be a recreational program available in the Winter.