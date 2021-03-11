The Salvation Army Greater NY Reached Milestone of More than 7 Million Meals Served Since March 2020

As we head into a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army Greater New York marks a historic number of more than 7 million meals served since the outbreak on March 11, 2020, addressing the issue of food insecurity and hunger among New Yorkers. (For further perspective, the organization served only 3.5 million meals in all of 2019.)

Corps throughout the Greater New York area, including Tarrytown, continue to feed hundreds of thousands of residents through their soup kitchens, community centers, and meal box distribution. These include homebound seniors, individuals – many unemployed – and families, and those with compromised immune systems. The Feeding Westchester truck, which visits the location twice a month, delivers needed produce (fruits and vegetables), dairy products (milk, yogurt), meats, and more.