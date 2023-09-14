Teatown Gala to Honor Tarrytown Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Connie Curran

OSSINING – Teatown Lake Reservation will celebrate its 60th anniversary at its annual A Night in the Woods Gala on October 1, 2023.

The Gala will honor two distinguished members of the Teatown community, Connie Curran and Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who have both contributed immensely to the Teatown mission throughout the years.

The celebration will be held at the historic Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, beginning at 5:30 pm with a festive cocktail reception on the mansion’s veranda overlooking the Hudson River and continuing with an elegant, seated dinner at the Carriage House. This year’s theme, From Seed to Forest: Celebrating 60 Years of Education and Conservation, is the centerpiece of a short film by internationally acclaimed film-makers Susan Todd and Andy Young of Archipelago Films.

Volunteering and philanthropy have been a part of Connie Curran’s life for more than 40 years. She has been a passionate advocate for children and education, beginning when her own children were young. Over the years she volunteered as a classroom mother, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, member of the Westchester/Putnam Girl Scout Council, and several ad hoc committees for the Lakeland School District. Mrs. Curran was instrumental in establishing the Scarborough Presbyterian Children’s Center and serves on its board. She serves on Teatown’s Education Committee.

At heart, Dr. Raymond Sanchez understands the importance of children getting outdoors and exploring nature in-depth. During his years as superintendent of the Ossining school district, Dr. Sanchez was an enthusiastic supporter of Teatown and its programs. At least twice a year he hosted “Hike with the Superintendent” and invited Ossining families to come to Teatown on a Saturday and hike the trails with him. These families often had children who came to Teatown for science field trips, for Nature Girls after-school programs, or attended Teatown’s summer science day camp – and these hikes engaged families and children alike. Dr. Sanchez has been a valued partner in Teatown’s work, and Teatown looks forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

The Gala will bring together members of the community who care deeply for the work that Teatown does on a daily basis and wish to contribute to another 60 years of success in fulfilling Teatown’s mission. Guests will have the opportunity to support Teatown’s mission by purchasing Gala tickets and sponsorships, contributing to the FundAMeterTM “text-to-donate” feature during and after the evening’s program, and bidding on one-of-a-kind items and unique experiences in the silent auction.

Visit teatown.org/gala to purchase Gala tickets and find information about sponsorships.