Tarrytown to Host 150th Firefighters Association of New York’s Annual Convention, August 8-13

The Village of Tarrytown in Westchester County welcomes the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) to celebrate its 150th Annual Conference. Tarrytown House Estate on The Hudson will host the event, August 8-13. This week of special anniversary events brings together hundreds of volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and their families from around the state generating an estimated $1.5 million in total economic activity for the region.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We are thrilled to welcome back FASNY to Westchester County for their 150th anniversary. It is a tremendous honor to host this important event in the County. We look forward to celebrating the brave firefighters, EMTs and their families who have given so much to our community and across the state.”

The FASNY Convention is the most important annual gathering of volunteer firefighters in the state, bringing together members from every corner of New York with renowned speakers from across the country for training, presentations, and information sharing.

FASNY President John P. Farrell said: “In 1872, firefighters convened for the inaugural convention of the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York. 150 years later, FASNY is excited to host the most important gathering of volunteer firefighters in New York State in Westchester at the historic Tarrytown House Estate. This gathering has been a signature event of the association and we are happy to carry on the tradition of camaraderie and education in the fire service.”

On Saturday, August 13 Tarrytown’s Main Street is the stage for FASNY’s Annual Dress Parade with dozens of fire trucks, historic apparatus and firefighters from across New York State coming together for this special event, starting at 3:00 pm and concluding on the Tarrytown waterfront.

This parade recognizes not only the esteemed history of the Association but the incredible legacy of the entire volunteer fire service in New York State. FASNY is honored to have Past President and longtime Westchester resident Gunnar Neilson as the Grand Marshal.

Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo said: “Westchester is proud to host FASNY. It brings great energy and economic boom for our tourism partners. Closing the week with a parade, is a wonderful way to share and celebrate firefighters’ history with visitors and residents alike.”

Stephanie Rodnick, Executive Director, Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber said: “We are delighted the 150th Annual FASNY Convention is being held in Tarrytown, named one of the Top 10 prettiest towns in America by Forbes Magazine and invite attendees to explore our picturesque downtown shops, restaurants and more.”

This is the second consecutive year and fifth time since 1899 (Yonkers) that FASNY has held its convention in Westchester, with its 149th convention being held at the Sonesta White Plains Downtown last year. For 2022, along with Tarrytown House Estate, other local Westchester hotels hosting attendees include the Hampton Inn, Spring Hill Suites, Sheraton, and Sleepy Hollow Hotel and Conference Center.