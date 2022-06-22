Tarrytown Music Hall Announces Rock the Hall Showcase

Rock The Hall, a competition that offers emerging musicians a chance to showcase their talents and earn a chance to perform on the Tarrytown Music Hall stage, will take place on September 17. This showcase gives bands and solo artists the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience and a panel of judges who are industry professionals. The premise is a fun-filled evening of fantastic music, camaraderie, and community-building. Rock The Hall is also a fundraiser to support the historic nonprofit theater.

The Tarrytown Music Hall is one of the busiest theaters in the New York Hudson Valley, offering music, theater, dance, conversation, and film, and is a cultural destination attracting over 95,000 people annually from all over the tri-state area. They feature world-class performers and musicians who appreciate The Music Hall for its intimate setting (843 seats), excellent acoustics, and community enthusiasm.

The Rock The Hall competition is open to solo artists and bands of all musical genres. Artists at any stage of their musical pursuits may enter as long as they are currently not signed to a major label.

To register, visit tarrytownmusichall.submittable.com/submit. A $25 non-refundable registration fee is required. Registration materials and songs must be submitted by midnight on July 31, 2022. Semifinalists will be notified of their acceptance by August 15, 2022. Each semi-finalist will perform an up to 15-minute set.

The six semi-finalists will be judged based on musicianship, originality, audience response, quality of sound, and showmanship.

For more information, including prizes, judges, and past winners. visit tarrytownmusichall.org/rock-the-hall