COVID-19

Tarrytown Community Food Drive to Help those Affected by COVID-19

April 20, 2020

There will be a weekly collection and delivery to the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, which works out of the Christ Episcopal Church and San Marcos at 43 S. Broadway.

Food can be dropped off in the vestibule at Tarrytown Village Hall (1 Depot Plaza) in the identified box Monday-Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Questions regarding donations or how to receive assistance can be directed to 914-332-0182 or 914-631-2074

Key needs that the Food Pantry is having trouble obtaining are:

Healthy Cereal; plain oatmeal; shelf stable milk; peanut butter; 2 lb. bags rice; dried beans; pasta; tuna/sardines

Other good non-perishable foods to donate

  1. cooking oil, olive oil or canola oil
  2. canned fruit in juice, not in light or heavy syrup
  3. canned vegetables, with no or low-sodium
  4. low-sodium soups
  5. canned tuna in water
  6. canned chicken
  7. quinoa
  8. nuts, unsalted
  9. seeds, unsalted
  10. low-sodium pasta sauce
  11. canned stews
  12. unsweetened apple sauce
  13. canned tomatoes
  14. dried fruits, no sugar added
  15. honey
  16. broth – chicken, beef and vegetable broths and stock.

Non-food items that are welcomed include:

  1. Toilet paper                   2.    Diapers              3.   Feminine Products

