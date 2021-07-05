Rotary Club’s Duck Derby Attracts Crowds to Patriots Park

Over 1700 rubber ducks were joined by throngs of spectators at Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Sunday, June 27 for the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ Duck Derby and the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. While many spectators watched the Derby races live, they were also streamed to offer those who could not attend in person the opportunity to watch them.
Thanks to the lifting of Covid-related restrictions, this year’s live event was a welcome return to normal after last year’s Derby was streamed but not open to the public, and the Y’s Healthy Kids Day was cancelled.
1,741 “adopted” rubber ducks took part in six race heats leading up to the championship race in which each heat winner participated. Adopters of the ducks winning the six heats were each awarded $100 by the Rotary and restaurant gift certificates by The Hudson Independent. The winner of the championship race received a $1,500 prize for the Rotary.
Heat winners were:
- Andres Valdespino
- Rich Slingerland
- Stephanie Tuttle
- Connor Arnott
- Tia Gueye
- Nancy McBride
Connor’s duck took home the top prize in the championship derby.
In addition to the Duck Derby, the YMCA hosted activities including rides, face painting, arts and crafts, a dance party, and more.
Sponsors and adopters help both the Rotary Club and the YMCA to offer financial and other assistance to charitable organizaitons in the local communities. You can learn more about both organizations at tarrytownrotary.org and ymcatarrytown.org.