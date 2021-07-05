For the Local Good

Rotary Club’s Duck Derby Attracts Crowds to Patriots Park

July 5, 2021
Ducks take your mark (Photo by Joe Golden)

Over 1700 rubber ducks were joined by throngs of spectators at Pa­tri­ots Park in Tarrytown on Sunday, June 27 for the Ro­tary Club of the Tar­ry­towns’ Duck Derby and the Fam­ily YM­CA’s Healthy Kids Day. While many spectators watched the Derby races live, they were also streamed to of­fer those who could not attend in person the opportunity to watch them.

Thanks to the lifting of Covid-related restrictions, this year’s live event was a welcome return to normal after last year’s Derby was streamed but not open to the public, and the Y’s Healthy Kids Day was cancelled.

1,741 “adopted” rub­ber ducks took part in six race heats lead­ing up to the championship race in which each heat winner participated. Adopters of the ducks winning the six heats were each awarded $100 by the Ro­tary and restaurant gift certificates by The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent. The win­ner of the championship race received a $1,500 prize for the Ro­tary.

Heat win­ners were:

  1. An­dres Valde­spino
  2. Rich Slinger­land
  3. Stephanie Tut­tle
  4. Con­nor Arnott
  5. Tia Gu­eye
  6. Nancy McBride
Connor Arnott, the Duck Derby Grand Prize winner

Con­nor’s duck took home the top prize in the championship derby.

In addition to the Duck Derby, the YM­CA hosted ac­tiv­i­ties including rides, face paint­ing, arts and crafts, a dance party, and more.

Sponsors and adopters help both the Ro­tary Club and the YMCA to of­fer fi­nan­cial and other as­sis­tance to char­i­ta­ble organizaitons in the local communities. You can learn more about both organizations at tar­ry­town­ro­tary.org and ym­catar­ry­town.org.

 

