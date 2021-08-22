River’s Edge Theatre Co. to Present “The Green Plays Project” in Tarrytown

This September River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project” an outdoor theatre event featuring one act plays about climate change. The family friendly performance will be preceded by theatre workshops for kids and followed by a post-show community discussion between the audience, cast, and creative team. The event will focus on the subject of climate change, sustainable living, and positive steps families can take to fight global warming, as well as the psychological effect climate change has on our communities.

The featured plays are provided by the Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA) organization, a global participatory project that uses theatre to bring communities together and encourage them to take local and global action on climate. The plays provided by CCTA are free for use and written by playwrights from all over the globe. River’s Edge Theatre Co. has chosen five plays to feature – “Homosapiens” by Chantal Bilodeau (U.S.), “The Penguin” by Nicolas Billion (Canada), “The Green New Steal” by Corey Payette (Oji-Cree/Canada), “Lifeday” by Jessica Huang (US) and “A Window” by Whiti Hereaka (Ngati Tuwaretoa/New Zealand).

Jessica Irons, artistic director of Theater O in Ossining will be directing, and local actors Sweta Keswani, Don Creedon, Emily Dziak, and Julia Schoenberg will be performing. Meghan Covington, artistic director if River’s Edge Theatre Co., will be teaching the pre-show theatre workshops.

“The Green Plays Project” will take place on the stage at Pierson Park in Tarrytown, NY on September 25th, 2021 at 4pm with the pre-show workshops beginning at 3pm. The show is recommended for children over 6 and adults. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish and must be reserved in advance by visiting www.riversedgetheatre.com.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by ArtsWestchester.