Mark Franzoso Elected Chairman, Board of Directors of Tarrytown Music Hall

Mark Franzoso, President of Croton-on-Hudson, NY-based Franzoso Contracting, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Friends of the Mozartina Musical Arts Conservatory, the non-profit educational and cultural organization that operates the historic Tarrytown Music Hall. Franzoso has served on the board for two years.

“I am happy to lend my support to worthwhile local organizations, especially when it comes to music. I am delighted to share my success and expertise with non-profit groups like the Music Hall and encourage other businesses to do the same,” said Mark.

Franzoso is a well-respected leader in the Hudson Valley and has had a lifelong love of music, emblematic of his role on the Board of Directors of the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House in Macon, GA, founded to make sure the music and legacy of the Allman Brothers lives on.

“I am passionate about everything I do. I have always had a love of music. The Music Hall is a fully operating theater, offering the best in music, theater, dance, and film. Plus, the theater is an economic engine, generating over $1 million for the local community. I am looking forward to what we can accomplish here in Tarrytown,” said Franzoso.

With a full-time staff, sixty freelancers, and over 200 volunteers, The Music Hall is a cultural destination, attracting over 85,000 people including 25,000 children on an annual basis from the tri-state area.

Concertgoers are treated to a wonderful experience at the Music Hall due to its excellent acoustics. Notable artists who have performed and/or recorded in the Music Hall include BB King, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Buddy Guy, Chris Isaak, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Brubeck, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Indigo Girls, Michael Bolton, Pete Seeger, Tony Bennett, and Wynton Marsalis.

Comedians such as Joan Rivers, Lewis Black, and Steven Wright have also taken the stage. Last year, Kevin James brought his comedy to the Music Hall and sold out four shows. James is so popular that two more shows were added on March 21, 2020 and June 28, 2020. For tickets to see James and a full calendar of other performers, visit www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Additionally, the Music Hall has been featured in the NBC hit series “The Blacklist” starring Kevin Spader and on CBS Sunday Morning prominently featuring performance and audience footage recorded live during an Air Supply concert.

“Business is about relationships, business is about caring. Business is about delivering a great experience to every single customer every single time. I want every patron to have that same experience when they visit the Music Hall,” said Franzoso.

Franzoso is gearing up for a busy year and and his company, which he founded, is celebrating forty years in business this year as the Hudson Valley’s premiere home remodeling company. Today, Franzoso Contracting boasts a fleet of 28 trucks and employs nearly 70 people. The company offers an expanded suite of home services including interior and exterior remodeling, solar, home energy audits, air sealing and insulation, and roof shampoo.

Franzoso also avidly supports two other worthy charities that are near and dear to his heart—Support Connection, a not-for-profit organization that provides emotional, social and educational support to women, their families and friends affected by breast and ovarian cancer; and The Friends Network, a not-for-profit organization that provides young adults with special needs the opportunity for friendship through weekend trips, cultural events, and outings to restaurants, movies and dances.

In addition to his new role at the Music Hall, Franzoso is the Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the chamber board. He also serves as the President, Downstate Chapter of Purple Heart Homes, an organization that provides housing solutions to qualified Service Connected Disabled Veterans. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the Paramount Center in Peekskill, NY at the height of its popularity.