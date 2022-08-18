Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to host 16th Annual Walk For Wishes Walkathon

Benefit Will Help Grant Wishes for Local Children

Tarrytown-based Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is seeking walkers to join in its 16th annual Walk for Wishes benefit on Sunday, October 23rd at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY.

The Foundation is currently working on over 250 pending wishes with the average cost of a wish ranging between, $7,500 – $10,000.

“Walk For Wishes is a unique opportunity to truly engage the entire community, offering a hands-on experience to help make wishes come true,” said Kristine Burton, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley. “We are looking forward to welcoming local businesses, community leaders, organizations, schools and individual supporters to walk with wish families and raise the funds necessary to ensure a wish for every eligible child in our community.”

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony headlined by Wish Kid Grand Marshal, Ellie, who had their wish to have a golf cart granted in 2021. The non-competitive walk is free to sign up, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Participants interested can register in-person on the day of the event from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. or online at hudson.wish.org/walk.

Following the walk, there will be activities for the entire family including face painting, temporary tattoos, fun characters, music provided by Storm DJ’s, photo station and other hands-on activities. Food and beverages will be provided.

For additional information about the walk or interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Clare Sharrock at csharrock@hudson.wish.org or (914) 478-9474.