Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Nets Over $175k with 15th Annual Walk For Wishes Walkathon

Benefit Will Help Grant Wishes for Local Children

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley hosted its 15th annual Walk for Wishes benefit on Sunday, October 17th at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY.

The walk was the first in-person event they’ve hosted since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. With over 440 registered participants and over 40 teams, this year’s walk was among the highest attended in the history of the event. With the generosity of the community, the event raised over $175,000 (and counting).

The Foundation is currently working on over 200 pending wishes with the average cost of a wish ranging between, $7,500 – $10,000.

“Walk For Wishes is a unique opportunity to truly engage the entire community, offering a hands-on experience to help make wishes come true,” said Thomas J. Conklin, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley.

During the opening ceremonies, the chapter took the opportunity to publicly honor President & CEO, Tom Conklin, who will be retiring at the end of the year. Since the inception of the walk in 2006, Tom’s team, “Conklin’s Corps”, has been a staple at the event and the chapter honored him with their inaugural Walk For Wishes – Legacy Award.

The walk was kicked off with a helicopter fly-over by the Westchester County Police and activities were provided by local supporters including Aviated Precision, Hudson Valley Renegades and WHUD’s Family Fun Crew. Fruit was donated by ShopRite Supermarkets.

In addition, awards were presented for the following achievements:

• Most funds raised by an individual – Christopher Feldman

• Most funds raised by a team – Keep Calm and Wish On

• Most funds raised by a company – Tompkins Mahopac Bank

Special thanks to the event sponsors:

• CareMount Medical Group

• Colasanti & Iurato LLP

• Diamond Properties

• ITI Strategies Inc.

• Mahoney Asset Management

• Mutual of America Financial Group

• PKF O’Connor Davies

• Tompkins Mahopac Bank

• Spavia – Thornwood

Donations are still being accepted through October 31, donate today by visiting hudson.wish.org/walk