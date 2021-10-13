Local Songwriters Take The Stage at Tarrytown Music Hall

Greg Jacquin and Friends, Singer-Songwriter Showcase will take place at the historic Tarrytown Music Hall October 26th at 7PM. The showcase will feature original music from local emerging artists. D’Angelico Guitars has generously donated a guitar, which will be given away by raffle the night of the show to one lucky attendee! Every ticket purchased will provide as your entry to the raffle, tickets can be found here.

The Singer Songwriter Showcase hosted by Jacquin has been very apparent throughout the Hudson Valley prior to the global pandemic, and has recently seen a re-emergence with support from local establishments such as the Green Growler, Sing Sing Kill Brewery, and the Hudson Anchor. Jacquin has curated several multi-songwriter showcases and is excited to bring these select musicians to the Music Hall. The three-hour music showcase will feature performances by: Alex Cano, Alice Brightsky, Allison Leah, Andy Kuusisto, Christine Chanel, Dan Zlotnick, Erik Rabasca, Handsome Bill Kelly, Ivan Polanco, Norm Dodge, Paul Griffin, Sean Donovan and Ursula Hansberry. These artists have performed at acclaimed stages such as Daryl’s House, the Pleasantville Music Festival, Rockwood Music Hall, The Paramount Theater, and some featured musicians have even toured across the US.

Purchase your tickets now to enjoy a variety of genres that showcase an original twist on folk, blues, and rock music from local artists. The Tarrytown Music Hall, with its historical presence and architecture combined with immaculate acoustics, makes a perfect stage for Greg Jacquin and Friends.

This performance will be a vaccinated-only event.