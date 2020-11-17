Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Celebrates 10 Years Of Giving 

Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow reached out to friends and supporters to help launch a year-long campaign called “10 for 10”. Hoping they would lend a hand by spearheading at least ten events, the response was overwhelming. Neighbors and friends were not going to let a global pandemic slow them down. Here are just a few of the highlights from over a dozen events that took place during the year.

Tarry Crest Tennis & Swim Club held their annual tennis tournament (this year without guests due to safety protocols) with proceeds going to Kids’ Club. Member Tara Taylor took first prize, along with doubles partner Jennifer Green, but Kids’ Club really was the big winner when Tara announced an additional donation of $10,000 on behalf of her company SGA, Inc.

“Shared her Wish” for her 9th birthday party on the rink with some friends who generously agreed to make a donation to Kids’ Club in lieu of typical birthday gifts. Stephanie Fuller organized a pop-up craft event at Horan’s Landing, with some of the vendor proceeds going to Kids’ Club.

Other “10 for 10” supporters included The Church of the Magdalene, Mike Risko Music Store, River Cup Golf participants, Giacomo F., and One Hope Wines.

Thanks to the generosity of their loyal donors, volunteers and friends, Kids’ Club was able to do even more to respond to the urgent needs of the local community. Whether it was awarding emergency aid to fight food insecurity, or increasing support for virtual and outdoor programming, Kids’ Club stepped up their efforts to close the gap in services for children in need. As always, Kids’ Club Board members cover all administrative costs so that 100% of all funds raised go towards life-changing programs that help children from birth through high school and beyond.

For more information: www.kidsclubtarrytown.org or kidsclubttsh@gmail.com