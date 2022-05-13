Furniture Drive at Sleepy Hollow High School

Get started on your “spring cleaning” by donating your gently used furniture! Corcoran Legends Realty and students from Sleepy Hollow High School have joined forces to college furniture on behalf of Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester’s furniture bank. Furniture Sharehouse will take your donated furniture and give it to families in need in Westchester County. Furniture Sharehouse, celebrating its 15thanniversary this year, is the only resource in Westchester that provides free furniture to economically disadvantaged individuals and families across the County.

WHEN: Saturday, May 14, 9am – 1pm

WHERE: John Paulding School Parking Lot, 154 Broadway, Tarrytown, NY

IMPACT: Over the last 15 years, Furniture Sharehouse has made a direct impact on families and individuals escaping homelessness or domestic violence; young people aging out of foster care; veterans; people who have suffered loss in fires, floods or other natural disasters, and a steadily increasing community of recent refugees.

• 16,000 Lives Transformed

• 57,000 Homes Furnished

• 88,000 Items Given

• 7,900 Children Impacted

• 8-10 homes furnished each week for free