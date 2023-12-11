Family YMCA at Tarrytown Early Learning Center Grand Opening

On Thursday, November 30th Senator, Andrea Stewart-Cousins officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Family YMCA at Tarrytown’s grand opening of its brand-new Early Learning Center at 139 Wildey Street in the Tarrytown Station Center. Attendees included the Y’s Board of Directors led by Chief Volunteer Officer/Board Chair, Michael Goldrick, President of Putnam County Savings Bank and others including Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown, representatives from the TUFSD and the Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, Y Families, staff and other supporters.

Guests were given a tour of the newly opened facility, which boasts seven bright and airy classrooms designed to accommodate up to 63 infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The facility also offers ample parking, and a private playground. During the event, guests were treated to a delicious appetizers donated by J.P. Doyle’s of Sleepy Hollow.

To learn more about the center or schedule a tour contact Mary Saad, Childcare Director at marys@ymcatarrytown.org or call 914-631-4807.

Photos courtesy of Greg Perry Photography greg@gregoryperryphotography.com