Development Team Selected to Modernize Tarrytown Affordable Housing Complex

The Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority has chosen WB Housing Partners for a major modernization of its affordable housing complexes utilizing the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Rental Assistance Demonstration program.

Working with the continued involvement of the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority, WB Housing Partners will oversee the modernization of the Housing Authority’s affordable rental housing that includes 151 apartments in Tarrytown’s Franklin Courts and Franklin Towers. WB Housing Partners is comprised of Wilder Balter Partners, Duvernay + Brooks, and the Housing Action Council, all of whom have extensive experience in the region’s affordable housing sector.

“Our Team members have strong real estate development, construction, management and finance experience that we have applied in Tarrytown as well throughout Westchester County and New York State. We have a depth of experience in working with HUD, New York State Homes and Community Renewal and Public Housing Authorities,” said William Balter, President of Wilder Balter Partners Inc. Franklin Courts, built in 1952, includes 70 multi-family garden style apartments in 14 one- and two-story standalone buildings. Franklin Towers is a 10-story brick building built in 1964 that contains 81 apartments, many with views of the Hudson River. Both are at 50 White Street.

“We are committed to providing our residents with dignified and contemporary affordable housing that reflects the extraordinary renewal they are seeing in their community, as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of very needed affordable housing in Tarrytown and protecting the rights of our current residents to remain in their homes,” said Wilfredo Gonzalez, Jr., Executive Director of the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority.

Wilder Balter Partners is currently under construction on several developments in Westchester and, in partnership with Duvernay + Brooks, is 50% complete with the redevelopment of the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s portfolio. Currently, working with the Housing Action Council, Wilder Balter Partners is under construction on the redevelopment of the Tarrytown YMCA into a 109-unit affordable, LEED Gold certified, development for residents with incomes ranging from 30% AMI to 70% AMI. The development includes the preservation and adaptive re-use of the existing historic structure on Main Street, combined with a new four-story building behind it, and the development of a new 68-car municipal parking garage that will be provided to the Village of Tarrytown.

Brian Heeger, Managing Director of Duvernay + Brooks, said: “D+B, a New York State certified woman-owned business, has extensive experience working with public housing authorities and the unique issues faced by public housing authorities undertaking redevelopment, and we look forward to working with TMHA and its residents on meeting their goals for the redevelopment.”

Over the last 40+ years, the Housing Actions Council, located in Tarrytown, has been involved in dozens of affordable developments and redevelopments in the County and Hudson Valley. HAC focuses much of their work on affordable housing advocacy for existing tenants as well as those seeking affordable housing.

WB Housing Partners is committed to a collaborative process with the TMHA, residents of the two complexes and other Tarrytown stakeholders. The redevelopment will be undertaken to minimize disruption in the lives of the residents, and all current TMHA residents will have the absolute right to remain and live at the newly redeveloped properties.

“This collaborative approach enables us to generate a realizable vision for each development that is ‘owned’ by the community, establishing a solid foundation for each project’s subsequent development or redevelopment, while also building momentum and enthusiasm for the project,” said Rosemarie Noonan, Executive Director of the Housing Action Council.

Interactive planning meetings with residents, elected officials and community stakeholders are expected to begin in the early fall.