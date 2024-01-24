Dancing Into the New Year with Frost Fest 2024

Frost Fest 2024, a performance fundraiser which benefits Tarrytown based Rivertown Dance Academy (RDA) was held at the Tarrytown Music Hall on Jan 14. A fun-filled performance celebrating all different genres of dance, the event supports RDA’s mission to make high-quality and comprehensive dance education available for everyone, regardless of ability to pay.

Both Jessica Horgan, founding executive director, and Erica Moshman, director of development & donor relations at RDA, emphasized that along with making dance lessons available for all, the RDA wants to promote a sense of community. While watching the Frost Fest performances, you could tell that everyone involved felt that sense of community and were deeply proud of what they had accomplished to make the event a success. Performers of all ages – some as young as 11 – illustrated that dance has something for everyone by exploring styles as diverse as tap, ballet, hip hop, contemporary/modern, jazz, and much more.

At the end of Frost Fest 2024, to emphasize the school’s commitment to community, the audience was invited on stage and participated in a dance lesson taught by some of the performers, a passing of the torch to new possible participants at RDA.

Through their mission and support from those attending performances like Frost Fest, RDA has been able to provide over $200,000 is aid for students who wish to pursue a high-quality, comprehensive dance education.

For more information about Rivertown Dance Academy (RDA) and their upcoming performances on March 15th-17th, visit their website, at rivertowndanceacademy.org