COVID-19 Update from the Village of Tarrytown

At this time we found it prudent to provide a brief, digestible COVID-19 update to the Tarrytown Community. Currently, there are 13 active cases in the Village of Tarrytown. We have been following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the School District (read more from the district here). It is important to not become complacent – wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, reduce your risk by any means you can.

The Community should also be aware of a few additional New York State Initiatives in response to COVID-19.

Cluster Focus Zones

New York State launched a more targeted approach to attacking COVID-19 outbreaks. Currently, they are targeting on a more local basis versus a regional basis as we saw back in April-June of this year. The initiative is broken down into 3 categories, Yellow, Orange and Red. Each comes with different regulations and close certain businesses and change gathering limits. There is one of these such zones in Westchester as of the writing of this communication: Port Chester/Rye Brook. You can read about the specific types of cluster zones below and the full cluster guidance here

NYS Changes to Regulations (Bars, Restaurants, Gyms, Private Gatherings)

Effective November 13 at 10 p.m., bars, restaurants and gyms, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment, must close in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. (curbside/delivery service may continue)

Effective November 13 at 10 p.m., indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people.

The Governor reports that these initiatives are being put in place based on tracing that has indicated these are where outbreaks are generating. This is a part of the Governors “valve” strategy – whereby he will close “one valve” but not them all, to try and stem the tide of rising cases. The Governor indicated that further action (additional closing of the valves) may be necessary if this strategy does not reduce the positivity rate.

NYS Travel Guidelines Change

At the beginning of November, the Governor changed the rules for quarantining when returning from Travel out-of-state (DOMESTIC ONLY). Instead of a 14 day quarantine requirement when returning from a domestic trip, there is now a reduced time for quarantine with a “test out” option. For travelers who were out-of-state for more than 24 hours: Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure, prior to arrival in New York. The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days. On day 4 of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID-19 test. If both tests comes back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test. International travel for NYS still requires a 14 day quarantine.

You can read more on these changes here: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory

COVID Alert NY “App”

COVID Alert NY is a voluntary, anonymous, exposure-notification smartphone app. You will get an alert if you were in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Knowing about a potential exposure allows you to self-quarantine immediately, get tested and reduce the potential exposure risk to your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and others. You can download the app here: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-alert-ny

COVID Report Card

NYS launched “The COVID-19 Report Card”, an online dashboard which tracks real-time COVID-19 infections and testing operations of every New York school and school district. The “Report Card” is a great resource to track cases in your local school, university, etc. (in New York).

Warning Dashboards/Data

For those data nuts out there, there are a few different resources offered by NYS to track cases by region:

– Regional Dashboard

– Early Warning Dashboard

– Percentage Positive Dashboard

Contact Tracing

NYS has an extensive Contact Tracing program. Contact tracing is the process of contacting all people who’ve had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Contact Tracers have been hired and trained to work with state-of-the-art software to gather information on the spread of the infection.

You can learn more about the contact tracing program, and how to join the contact tracing team (they need more people, and it pays!) by visiting: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing