County Executive Announces $3.4M Restoration of Historic County-owned Tarrytown Lighthouse

County Executive George Latimer is committed to preserving the facilities that are intertwined into the fabric of Westchester County. To this end, Latimer announced the Board of Legislators passage of $3,311,000 to finance capital project RKLO 1 – a rehabilitation of the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration.

Latimer said: “This long overdue work will breathe new life into an iconic Westchester landmark. The Lighthouse, which has served as a backdrop on many County communications early in my Administration, is synonymous with the beautiful downtown Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Riverfront and this work will meld perfectly with the dynamic attractions that already exist on this location.”

The Tarrytown Lighthouse, located just off the Kingsland Point Park shoreline, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is owned by Westchester County. The site is operated by the Village of Sleepy Hollow under an inter-municipal agreement with the County.

This rehabilitation project is part of continued efforts by Latimer to rebuild Westchester’s infrastructure to in order to enhance the quality of life for those who call it home or stop by for a visit, boosting the County’s economy.

Other similar projects include the total restoration of the Miller House in North White Plains, a new Family Court building in New Rochelle, the rehabilitation of the Sprain Ridge Pools in Yonkers, historic investment in Playland Park in Rye, work on Memorial Field in Mount Vernon and various other physical infrastructure like roads and bridges County-wide.

The project will restore the Tarrytown Lighthouse, stabilize the structure and prevent further deterioration consists of repairs and repainting to the exterior cast iron, replacement of windows and doors, repair of cracks in the cellar/caisson area, cleaning and re-pointing of the foundation masonry, restoration of the interior plaster and painting finishes throughout and repairs to and restoration of all the wood floors. The work will also include reconstruction of the intermediate landing between the bridge and gangway, a new security gate on the mainland, and new electric and exterior lighting.