Slice of History

‘And if you should survive to 105 

January 30, 2022

Look at all you’ll derive
Out of being alive’ 

105 year old Margaret Lukovic

Margaret Lukavic was born on Jan. 13, 1917, in Perth Amboy, N. J.  to parents born in Budapest, Hungary.  

At age 17, Margaret moved to Tarrytown and worked as a nanny.  She met her husband at 19 and married at 21. They had two girls and a boy.   

To what does she attribute her longevity?  

“I got along with everyone I ever met. I treated everyone nicely. I love people,” she says, adding with a giggle, “I think that God forgot that I am down here.” Bless you, Margaret. 

Cards and notes can be sent to …
Margaret Lukavic  

c/o Bethel Nursing and Rehabilitation
67 Springvale Road
Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 

 

