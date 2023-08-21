5th Annual Rock the Hall Coming to the Tarrytown Music Hall

If you love live music and supporting local bands, you do not want to miss Rock the Hall, Tarrytown Music Hall’s 5th annual Battle Of The Bands on September 8th. Rock The Hall will not only showcase some of the area’s most talented local bands, but it will also celebrate and support the Tarrytown Music Hall and its legacy.

Rock the Hall will be a fun-filled night with a rock n roll soundtrack. It will also no doubt be a meaningful experience for both the bands performing and those in the audience. Five bands, to be selected later this week from among the dozens that entered, will not only perform in front of a live audience, but also in front of a judging panel of industry professionals. The judges include Brian Stack, comedian and writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Alisa Ali, midday DJ on WFUV, Ken Weinstein, president of Big Hassle Media, Alain Begun, owner of River Journal and co-founder of River Towns Music Group, Liz Goodyear, co-founder of River Towns Music Group, Bruce Figler, executive director of the Pleasantville Music Festival, Clare Maloney, singer, songwriter and musician for Clare Maloney & the Great Adventure, Matt Curtin, co-owner of Sing Sing Kill Brewery and Elisa Zuckerberg, journalist and founder of HearItThere.com. The bands will be competing for some very unique opportunities to showcase their talents on an even bigger stage.

Liz Goodyear, co-founder of River Towns Music Group (RTMG), which is co-producing the event along with the Music Hall, is excited for Rock the Hall and the opportunity to support local musicians. “One of our missions at RTMG is to give local musicians a bigger stage when we can,” Goodyear said. “That’s why the prizes for Rock the Hall 2023 are so meaningful: The winner gets to perform at the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June of 2024, and will open a show at Tarrytown Music Hall. We can’t wait for September 8th!”

Along with supporting local bands and listening to live music, another reason to attend Rock the Hall is because it is an event that raises funds for the Music Hall itself. The event is a fundraiser to support the historic landmark theater. Built in 1885, the Tarrytown Music Hall is the oldest theater in Westchester that is still used as a theater. One of the busiest theaters in the New York Metro region, it is also the only historic theater in Westchester that is both owned and operated by a nonprofit organization. Fundraisers like Rock the Hall help keep the Music Hall going, especially because ticket sales don’t always cover the entire cost of programming and shows.

Rock the Hall is an important event for everyone involved, including Greg Jacquin, front of house, volunteer and Marquee Records manager of the Music Hall. “It is important to have community events to support local artists, especially at venues like the Tarrytown Music Hall which can give artists the opportunity to perform on a stage that they normally would not have access to,” said Jacquin. When asked what makes Rock the Hall so special for him personally, Jacquin said, “It’s nice to see a lot of my musician friends play, musicians who I have admired and watched work hard in the industry. I’m proud to see them perform in such a beautiful venue with such history.”

Visit the Music Hall website for Rock the Hall tickets. The show starts at 8:00pm