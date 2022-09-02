2022 Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Eco Fair Set for Oct 1

The Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) is hosting its annual Eco Fair on October 1, 2022 at Patriots Park from 10am to 2pm, in collaboration with the Village of Tarrytown and The TaSH Farmers Market.

Come learn more about zero waste, alternative energy and solar power, food scraps recycling and composting, local sustainability initiatives and policies, home energy savings, sustainable DIY projects, healthy lawns, Pollinator Pathways, healthy lawns, native plants, the Hudson River, local waterways, and MORE.

There will be something for the whole family including kids activities, eco art, sustainable and repurposed gifts, games, live music, and fresh local food vendors at the TaSH farmers market!

Participants: Federated Conservationists of Westchester (FCWC), Hackley Lake Keepers, Kindbone, League of Women Voters Rivertowns, Mothers Out Front, Riverkeeper, Sleepy Hollow Environmental Advisory Council, Sun Blue Energy, Sustainable Westchester, The Refillery Shop and more to come. If you or your organization would like to be an exhibitor, please Register Here.

The Eco Fair brings together community sustainability organizations and local businesses to educate and share ideas to enrich our Villages and enhance the environment. It is an opportunity for community members to increase awareness and engage on environmental issues. The goal is to highlight things that we can all do at home and in our own neighborhoods.