Unite Sleepy Hollow Announces Candidacy of James Husselbee for Village Trustee

James (Jim) Husselbee has joined the Unite Sleepy Hollow 2024 slate of candidates for three open trustee positions. Jim replaces Rene Leon, who announced his decision to retire from the race, and now joins Jim McGovern and Matt Presseau on the Unite Sleepy Hollow line. The village-wide election is scheduled for March 19.

Jim has lived in Sleepy Hollow since 2000 with his wife and son, who attended the Sleepy Hollow Public Schools. Jim served on the Tarrytown Union Free School District Board of Education from July 2015 to June 2018. He has been active in the community, serving as President (and prior to that as Treasurer) of the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, as board member of the Community Food Pantry of SH and TT, as Trustee on the Mt. Pleasant Industrial Development Agency, and as AYSO coach/volunteer. He has also served in the past as co-chair of Unite Sleepy Hollow. Jim enjoys playing soccer, running, golf, and cycling, among other things. Jim received a bachelor’s degree in economics from George Washington University and an MBA in finance from Fordham University and currently works for an international tax accounting firm.

Believing that state and national politics have little in common with the issues facing the local voter, Unite Sleepy Hollow was established to provide voters with the best slate of candidates without regard to national political party affiliation. Since Unite Sleepy Hollow was established in 2015, all USH candidates for office have focused on the vision and the long-range planning required to transform Sleepy Hollow from an industrial town once dominated by a single corporation to becoming an open, diverse, and sustainable Village on the Hudson River.