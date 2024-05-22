Sleepy Hollow’s $4.5M Earmarked for Five Downtown Projects

Sleepy Hollow is the recipient of $4.5 in state funding to pay for five projects aimed at transforming the village’s downtown.
The village’s approval was among 21 projects for the Mid-Hudson region announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward.
Sleepy Hollow’s grant covers the following initiatives:
- $1.5 million to renovate the Strand Theatre into a multi-purpose venue to showcase a diverse range of performers and artists. The theatre will feature studio space for local artists or arts groups, a gallery and the future Sleepy Hollow Visitors Center.
- $1 million to create “Plaza Nueva” and redesign the Park at Morse School, including new play equipment and new seating area.
- $1.2 million for new sidewalks and crosswalks, drainage improvements, trees, lighting, new street furniture and four EV charging stations along Cortlandt Street.
- $500,000 to develop underutilized property at 100 College Ave. with a transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing development.
- $300,000 to establish a fund to enable business and property owners to improve their building façades.