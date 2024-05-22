Arts & Culture

Sleepy Hollow’s $4.5M Earmarked for Five Downtown Projects

May 22, 2024
New York State rendering of renovated Strand Theatre in Sleepy Hollow. 

Sleepy Hollow is the recipient of $4.5 in state funding to pay for five projects aimed at transforming the village’s downtown.  

The village’s approval was among 21 projects for the Mid-Hudson region announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. 

Sleepy Hollow’s grant covers the following initiatives: 

  • $1.5 million to renovate the Strand Theatre into a multi-purpose venue to showcase a diverse range of performers and artists. The theatre will feature studio space for local artists or arts groups, a gallery and the future Sleepy Hollow Visitors Center.  
  • $1 million to create “Plaza Nueva” and redesign the Park at Morse School, including new play equipment and new seating area. 
  • $1.2 million for new sidewalks and crosswalks, drainage improvements, trees, lighting, new street furniture and four EV charging stations along Cortlandt Street. 
  • $500,000 to develop underutilized property at 100 College Ave. with a transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing development.  
  • $300,000 to establish a fund to enable business and property owners to improve their building façades.

