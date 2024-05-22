Sleepy Hollow’s $4.5M Earmarked for Five Downtown Projects

Sleepy Hollow is the recipient of $4.5 in state funding to pay for five projects aimed at transforming the village’s downtown.

The village’s approval was among 21 projects for the Mid-Hudson region announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward.

Sleepy Hollow’s grant covers the following initiatives:

$1.5 million to renovate the Strand Theatre into a multi-purpose venue to showcase a diverse range of performers and artists. The theatre will feature studio space for local artists or arts groups, a gallery and the future Sleepy Hollow Visitors Center.

$1 million to create “ Plaza Nueva ” and redesign the Park at Morse School , including new play equipment and new seating area.

$1.2 million for new sidewalks and crosswalks, drainage improvements, trees, lighting, new street furniture and four EV charging stations along Cortlandt Street .

$500,000 to develop underutilized property at 100 College Ave . with a transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing development.