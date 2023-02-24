Sleepy Hollow Wins $4.5 Million Downtown Revitalization Grant 

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has been awarded $4.5 million to support downtown revitalization, as one of two Mid-Hudson Region winners of the first round of the NY Forward program.

The funds will be used for the village to develop a strategic investment plan to revitalize its downtown through a slate of readily implementable projects. The Department of State will provide technical assistance and fund selected projects. Projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that elevate specific cultural, historical qualities that enhance the feeling of small-town charm.

“We thank the governor for recognizing the significant achievements of Sleepy Hollow to increase its economic development while also improving its affordable housing stock,” Mayor Ken Wray said. “This grant enables us to revitalize our downtown to become a regional attraction for visitors far and wide thus building a foundation for our many small businesses that are near and dear to all our residents.”

The Town of Cornwall in Orange County was the other Mid-Hudson Region winner recently announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“We are helping small towns and cities across our state build a better future for New Yorkers through our NY Forward program,” Hochul said. “These awards will help the Village of Sleepy Hollow and the Town of Cornwall and the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson develop their downtowns, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and create new jobs and attract businesses to expand economic opportunity across the region.”

Downtown Sleepy Hollow consists of dense, mixed-use commercial corridors with buildings mostly constructed in the latter half of the 19th century and has substantial access to transportation and a strong tourism industry, Hochul’s office noted. The village shares a vibrant farmers market — the Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market — with its neighboring community, which has been voted as a finalist for designation as America’s Favorite Farmers’ Market and is ranked as one of the top five farmers’ markets in New York State.

Sleepy Hollow offers an assortment of other food choices as well, and smaller farm-to-table and artisanal restaurants have recently chosen to open in the village. Downtown Sleepy Hollow is bracketed by two well-used public parks – Reverend Skyes Park and Barnhart Park – and features views of the Hudson River.

The village has recently experienced reinvestment from major institutions and businesses, including from regional health centers and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as well as substantial private investment to create residential units for nearly 3,000 new residents. To successfully seize the opportunity offered by these investments, Sleepy Hollow seeks to create more attractive and safer streets with unique placemaking components, redevelop vacant and underutilized lots and add housing at multiple price points – enabling the village to once again flourish.