Sleepy Hollow Police Officer Angela Martello Named “First Responder of the Month”

New York State Senator Pete Harckham honored Officer Angela Martello of the Sleepy Hollow Police Department, who also serves as Chief of the Sleepy Hollow Ambulance Corps, as the “First Responder of the Month” for August 2020 during a short ceremony last week in front of Village Hall.

Joining Senator Harckham to honor Officer Martello were Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray, several members of the Board of Trustees, Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti and Officer Martello’s colleagues from the police department and ambulance corps.

“The level of energetic and mindful service Officer Angela Martello dedicates to the Sleepy Hollow community each day deserves both recognition and gratitude.” said Senator Harckham. “While working tirelessly to safeguard residents she also inspires her colleagues throughout the village and functions as a role model for younger residents as well.”

A five-year veteran of the Sleepy Hollow Police Department, Officer Martello grew up in the village and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School. She was Second Lieutenant of the Sleepy Hollow Ambulance Corps when the Covid-19 pandemic began and helped coordinate the village’s response to the health emergency. In May she was appointed chief of the ambulance corps. Officer Martello is also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Sleepy Hollow.

“There is no one in the village who does more for us than Angela,” said Mayor Wray. “A selfless individual, Angela comes to work with this great personality—she is interested in her work and engaged with the community. Due to her leadership, she helped us hold things together during the pandemic.”

Added Chief Bueti, “We are extremely proud of Angela’s service to this community.”

In conversation after the ceremony, Senator Harckham asked Officer Martello if, because of her long hours on the police force and different volunteer positions, she was able to get enough sleep. Martello replied she had awakened from a nap to be on time for the ceremony.

“I appreciate being honored for my work, but it’s what I’m here to do,” said Officer Martello. “I have a passion for community service and look to help however I can.”