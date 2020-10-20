Sleepy Hollow Int’l Film Festival Launches “SHIFF Virtual”

Watch Free Online Videos Now – Starting October 20, 2020

Having made its successful debut last October in the cradle of the American Supernatural — Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, NY — the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF) wishes they were celebrating year two with all of you in the Hollow right now! Alas, while that’s not possible this year, SHIFF is excited to debut SHIFF VIRTUAL 2020, a wicked selection of FREE video events you can watch right now!

Starting October 20, 2020, you can view…

Edward D. Wood Jr’s Glen or Glenda “You Won’t Believe it’s a Movie!”:

Discussion & Commentary Hosted BY Dana Gould

Join host Dana Gould (“Stan Against Evil”), screenwriters Larry Karaszweski and Scott Alexander (“Ed Wood”), Frank Conniff and Trace Beaulieu (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) for a rollicking, riffing commentary of Edward D. Wood Jr.’s legendary transgender opus “Glen or Glenda?” As they say, you won’t believe it’s a movie!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRDQM8lLTvQ&t=2s

Tales from the Crypt Presents Demon Knight: 25th Anniversary!

Director Ernest Dickerson, screenwriters Ethan Reiff & Cyrus Voris, special effects designer Todd Masters, and actors Charles Fleischer and John Kassir reunite for a lively and celebratory discussion marking 25 years of the phenomenal TALES FROM THE CRYPT PRESENTS DEMON KNIGHT! Hosted by SHIFF’s artistic director Michael McCartney.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ec6IiBMEo&t=3s

The Many Legends of Sleepy Hollow: With Master Storyteller Jonathan Kruk

Master Storyteller Jonathan Kruk thrillingly blends historical fiction with actual fact as he spins ghostly tales and true history from actual Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and Irvington, NY, locals, including Washington Irving’s home, Sunnyside.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jda5ssX3lm4

Maestro Of Mayhem: 40 Years of “Friday the 13th” Music with Composer Harry Manfredini

Harry Manfredini, composer of the original 1980 FRIDAY THE 13TH score (as well as the majority of its sequels), joins host Brian Satterwhite for a look back at his iconic work—music that launched 40 years of cinematic terror and excitement!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwGkxOuggHk&t=1249s

Enjoy the vids and SHIFF promises there are more to come soon! They can also be accessed right now from SHIFF’s website www.SleepyHollowFilmFest.com where you can find additional information about last year’s amazing festival, as well as how to submit films and scripts to the upcoming SHIFF 2021.

While watching these videos, SHIFF encourages you to visit the information located in the description below each. There you’ll find links to various Hudson River Valley NY area causes, organizations and establishments. If you’re able, please consider donating and supporting them any way you can. At the very least, investigate them to learn more about this wondrous and historic region!

SHIFF wishes all a very safe and Happy Halloween!