Sleepy Hollow 150th Anniversary Car Show Set for May 18

The Village of Sleepy Hollow presents a 150th Anniversary Car Show on May 18th on the footprint where a General Motors plant stood for almost a century.

Over 40 classic and exotic cars, including featured entries: a 1928 Depot Hack, made at GM and two vehicles from Glickenhaus, a model 003 and the “Boot” winner in its class of the 2019 Baja 1000. Sleepy Hollow’s Mayor’s 1968 Chevelle will be on display, which was unfortunately not made at the North Tarrytown Plant. Other notable entries are listed below.

The cars will be on display adjacent to Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk, a public/private partnership funded by Edge-on-Hudson, a mixed-used community built on site of the former car factory.

Festivities will include food trucks, music and a bouncy house. (Rain date: May 19th)

The mayor will make short remarks at 1:00 PM. A trophy will be given to the best in show at 4:00PM

The car show is one of a dozen events organized by the village to commemorate its incorporation in 1874.

Future events include: May 14th, Morse School celebrates 150th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow on the 150th day of their school year with a presentation of a giant birthday card to the mayor and singing of happy birthday to the village; June 8th: first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival , July 20th: the first Mermaid Festival, and Sept. 14th: a 150th parade and a block party.

This event offers a delightful blend of nostalgia and respect for Sleepy Hollow’s automotive heritage, featuring an impressive array of classic vehicles that have left an indelible mark on the town’s identity. Alongside classic, antique, and muscle cars, families can enjoy food trucks, music, and a bouncy castle. The rain date is May 19th.

One of the highlights of the show will be the 1928 Depot Hack, a charming wood-paneled vehicle that graced the streets of Sleepy Hollow in the early 20th century. Lovingly restored by Bill Lorenzen, this unique piece of automotive history serves as a reminder of the town’s enduring connection to transportation and mobility.

Mayor Martin Rutyna expressed his enthusiasm for celebrating Sleepy Hollow’s automotive legacy, emphasizing the importance of honoring the town’s industrial heritage. “A car show is a powerful way to recognize the 150th anniversary of the village when you consider that GM was the largest employer and the foundation of the local economy for almost a century,” Mayor Rutyna said. “We now have a world-class RiverWalk park, where the GM plant once stood, but we will always remember the people who built and operated that plant, producing over 11,889,226 cars,” he continued.

Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk is a public/private partnership funded by Edge-on-Hudson, a mixed-use, transit-oriented community rising along the waterfront in Sleepy Hollow.

The Mayor’s sentiments resonate with many residents, who deeply appreciate the role that the automotive industry has played in shaping North Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow’s identity over the years. This connection extends beyond the economic impact of the plant. During World War II, GM’s Eastern Aircraft Division produced components for the Navy’s Avenger airplane, transitioning the workforce to include a significant number of women, reminiscent of the iconic “Rosie the Riveters.”

“I grew up in the Midwest where the auto culture is really strong. I was lucky enough when I got out of college to get a job with Ford Motor. My first job was in IT, supporting production at the historic River Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where they brought in steel and glass and out came a completed car. Working throughout the automotive industry through my whole career, I’ve grown a love for driving.” Rutyna said

Owning a1968 Chevelle is a homage to his father. “My father owned a Chevelle in downtown Detroit and would drive up and down historic Woodward Avenue. We used to hear the story as kids. When this car came up for sale, my brother jumped on it for me. I drove it with my wife from Northern Wisconsin through Canada to here.”

The hugger orange color is not the original, but it was a providential pick. “I never expected to live in Sleepy Hollow but when I moved here it was the perfect car. It matches the street signs and it really does fit into a place where GM cars have been made since the turn of the century,” Rutyna continued.

Additional cars of note on display at the Sleepy Hollow 150th anniversary car show include:

1962 Thunderbird

1954 Chevrolet Corvette

1969 Z/28

2023 Corvette Z06

McLaren 620R

Lotus Evora GT

1999 Skyline GTR – Vspec

The last vehicle assembled at the plant was the APV minivan, which began production in 1989. In 1996, GM closed the North Tarrytown plant after almost a century of automobile manufacturing, resulting in the loss of approximately 3,458 jobs.