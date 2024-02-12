For the Local Good

Rivertown Runners Present $80,000 Check for Community Organizations

February 12, 2024

 

Rivertown Runners and The RTR Outreach Fund in January presented a check representing the $80,000 donated to local community charities and organizations including Make a Wish Hudson Valley, RSHM Life Center, Friends of The Rockefeller Preserve, Kid’s Club, Neighborhood House, Family to Family, Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Food Pantry, Horseman Harvest, Ossining Food Pantry, Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Literacy Volunteers, Tarrytown Arts Camp, Sleepy Hollow Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps, Sleepy Hollow PBA, It Takes a Village, Academic Track and Field Scholarships. 

