Local Partners Provide Over 6000 Items to Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

On Friday, May 22, Edge-on-Hudson partnered with DeCicco & Sons to make a joint donation of more than 6,000 grocery items, designed to feed more than 300 families, to the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

DeCicco & Sons will start construction of a new market at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow next year.

More than a dozen volunteers from the community turned out to help with the load-in. The work of the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown has never been more important.

Learn more about the community food pantry at https://www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org/