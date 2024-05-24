Lighthouse In Sleepy Hollow Reopens After Major Restoration

To commemorate the completion of the $3.4 million capital project, Westchester County Executive George Latimer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 23 at the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow, unveiling the historic structure’s revamped and rehabilitated interior and exterior. This event also coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of the most well-known landmarks in Westchester County,” said Larimer. “t is the only lighthouse in the County. . . Having the Lighthouse completed in time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow is a great way to mark this historic occasion.”

The restoration of the Lighthouse included exterior repairs and repainting, addressing caisson cracks, window and door replacement, cleaning and re-pointing of the foundation masonry, refurbishing of the interior plaster and painting finishes, restoring the wood floors, reconstruction of the intermediate landing between the bridge and gangway, a new security gate on the mainland, and new electric exterior lighting.

The Lighthouse was built in 1883. The capital project restored the lighthouse to its original and most authentic rendition, which is from the time period between 1937-1976, when it was still in active service and its physical exterior was what it is now. The Tarrytown Lighthouse was built in response to pleas by local steamship companies for assistance in navigating dangerous shoals. It’s the only conical steel structure in Westchester to include living quarters for its keepers. Once the Tappan Zee Bridge was built, the lighthouse was considered obsolete and taken out of service in 1961.

“Thanks to the leadership of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the residents of Sleepy Hollow can once again enjoy this iconic landmark that has been keeping constant and silent vigil over Sleepy Hollow since 1883,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna. “That this rededication is taking place during the 150th anniversary of our incorporation deepens our appreciation for the history that the lighthouse and all the ships that have passed here represent. For the first time in over a century, residents can walk along the entirety of the shoreline that we share with the Hudson River, something that the industrial use of this site prevented”