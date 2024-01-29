Letter to the Editor: In Support of Sleepy Hollow Trustees Connell and Sheeran

“I created TAG to be a platform to promote people selflessly dedicated to the betterment of Sleepy Hollow. It is with that in mind that I am excited to support Trustee Connell and Trustee Sheeran for election so we can continue to build on the progress we have made,” says Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna.

Please reach out to Mayor Rutyna, Trustee Connell , or Trustee Sheeran at TAGSleepyHollow@gmail.com if you would like to talk about the issues facing our Village or have a TAG volunteer to bring the TAG Nominating Petition to you for your signature.

Keep your eyes open for our Meet the Candidates events.

Please meet our two candidates:

Trustee Lauren Connell is dedicated to improving street safety, maintaining critical infrastructure, supporting a vibrant downtown, and improving recreation opportunities for all residents. She says, “being a successful Trustee is about being informed so you can relentlessly pursue both short and long term priorities. With focused planning and smart decision making we can accomplish all our goals together. I ask for your support for my reelection.”

Lauren lives in our downtown. She often visits the TASH and our Library. She has three young children, all of whom were born in and attend school in Sleepy Hollow. You can often see her walking or running with one or more children and/ or her extremely cute dog named Coda. She has a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from Georgetown University, a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law, and a Masters of Law in Regulatory Compliance from Fordham University School of Law.

Lauren has never driven to a Board of Trustees meeting since her election two years ago – instead choosing to walk or bike.

Trustee Patrick Sheeran is dedicated to supporting a welcoming downtown, ensuring Village resources are scaled to provide our new neighbors at Edge on Hudson with the same amenities and thoughtful infrastructure management as elsewhere in the Village, and increasing support for events and festivals within Sleepy Hollow for all residents. He says “with your support I will continue to work to make our Village a more beautiful, dynamic place to live.”

As a resident and business owner in Sleepy Hollow, Patrick Sheeran brings a unique perspective to the Board of Trustees. Patrick Sheeran opened the Beekman Ale House in March of 2021 on Beekman Avenue with his brother, Luke Sheeran. He enjoys participating in the Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon and the 10k Run with his wife and brother, and also enjoys taking his two extremely cute dogs to Kingsland Point Park. Patrick attended Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield Connecticut, and graduated from Manhattan College with a BS in Finance. His career path began working in his family’s bars and restaurants in Midtown Manhattan. After graduating he began working in Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch before returning to his roots and opening a place of his own.

