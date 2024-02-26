Politics

League of Women Voters to Host Virtual Candidate Forum for Candidates for Trustees in the Village of Sleepy Hollow

February 26, 2024

The Forum will be a Zoom webinar on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. It can be viewed live by pre-registration at https://bit.ly/SHTrustee. There will be no audience participation. Questions must be submitted ahead of time either at registration or by email to

info@lwv-rivertowns.org. The deadline for submission of questions is Saturday, March 9. Questions will be vetted by a committee of League members who will submit them to the moderator prior to the start of the Forum. The League is partnering with Disability Rights New York to provide live American Sign Language interpretation. Also, there will be live Spanish translation.

There are six candidates running for three open Trustee positions. Lauren Connell and Patrick Sheeran. are running on the Transparent Accountable Government line. They are both incumbents being challenged by James McGovern, James Husselbee, and Matthew Presseau, who are Unite Sleepy Hollow candidates; and Charles Zekus, running on the We the People line.

The event will be recorded and made available on the League’s YouTube channel, LWV Rivertowns, and on the League’s website, www.lwv-rivertowns.org, and Facebook page.

