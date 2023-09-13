Haunted Attractions Return to Sleepy Hollow

The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos

Running October 6th -November 5th , 2023

The Village of Sleepy Hollow hasn’t had a haunted attraction in this legendary Halloween-centric village since 2019. They decided to remedy that by partnering with Psycho Clan, a band of misfits from the city who the NY Times calls, “The Emperors of Immersive Horror,” to create The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos. The thrills start October 6th and end November 5th, running Thursdays-Sundays from 6-11 pm, October 6th -October 22nd , as well as November 2nd -November 5th (GA tickets $40, $45 at the door, and $60 for VIP); and 5pm- Midnight October 26th -October 31st (including added performances on Monday and Tuesday, 10/30 and 10/31; GA tickets $45, walk-up $50 and VIP $65). Locals Nights are Thursdays throughout the run and are $15 off at the door only (with proof of residency).

Audiences can scream their lungs out at the Kathryn Davis RiverWalk Center in Kingsland Point Park located at 266 Palmer Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY. Just steps away from the Philipse Manor Metro North Train Station, and not far from the Tarrytown station. There will be additional collaborations with the Sleepy Hollow Arts Collective. For more information, please visit www.thehorsemenhauntedhouse.com.

The production team includes: Timothy Haskell (writer/ director), Paul Smithyman (Production Designer), Faye Armon (Props and set-dressing), David Hinkle (SFX) Yang Yu (lighting), and Zoe Stanton-Savitz (sound).

Psycho Clan is bringing their brand of terror to Sleepy Hollow this fall! This new horror experience is the surreal fever dream of a madman, taking place in a nightmarish hospital as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse descend upon us. To stop the end of the world, the patrons must find a 5th horseman, a headless one, CHAOS, and destroy him before he destroys us all! Psycho Clan is the artistic team behind the world renowned “Nightmare Haunted House” that has been running on the Lower East Side and elsewhere for 21 seasons.

Additionally, they created and produced the recent immersive horror theater experiences The Dark House, I Can’t See and This is Real. They have also been asked to build Haunted experiences for Central Park in Bethesda Tunnel, Luna Park in Coney Island, and they even built a haunted house to introduce a new flavor of Pop Tart at the Kellogg’s store in Union Square. Psycho Clan has also produced the extreme Easter egg hunt “Full Bunny Contact” and the twisted Christmas spectacular “SANTASTICAL”

Partnering in this scarefest is The Village of Sleepy Hollow. Thousands visit the Village year round – but more fervently in the fall, to honor the legacy of Washington Irving’s famous short story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The fictional tale features actual local landmarks that survive in the Village to this day, Including the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow, built in 1697. Today, the Village is proud to be an ethnically diverse and welcoming community. More information is available at www.sleepyhollowny.gov.

THE HORSEMEN… couldn’t happen without the valuable contributions from the Sleepy Hollow Arts Collective. Founded in 2021, the Sleepy Hollow Arts Collective (the SHAC) is dedicated to building community through artistic collaboration and education in the performing and visual arts. SHAC provides a range of programming from toddler music classes and in-school theater residencies to holiday concerts and evening workshops and shows for adults. Partnerships with SHAC include local organizations such as the Hudson Valley Writers Center, the Foundation for the Schools of the Tarrytowns, Shames JCC, Tarrytown Arts Camp, TaSH farmers market, and the Sleepy Hollow Bookshop.

WHAT: The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos, a New Immersive Horror Experience

WHEN: October 6th – November 5th

TICKETS/SCHEDULE: October 6-22nd: $40 GA/ $45 walk-up/ $60 VIP; 6-11 pm

October 26-31: $45 GA/ $50 walk-up/ $65 VIP; 5-midnight

November 2-5th: $40 GA/ $45 walk-up/ $60 VIP; 6-11 pm

Locals Nights are Thursday throughout the run and are $15 off at the door only (must prove you are a resident).

WHERE: Kathryn Davis RiverWalk Center in Kingsland Point Park located at 266 Palmer

Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY

WEBSITE: www.thehorsemenhauntedhouse.com

WHAT ELSE: No one under 16 admitted without a chaperone. We highly recommend no one under 12.