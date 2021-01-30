Gullotta House Grab & Go Feeds Sleepy Hollow Families

On January 28th, Gullotta House spearheaded an effort to provide food for Sleepy Hollow families. Since September, volunteers have helped distribute 350 meals weekly to those in need at W.I. Morse School, where Gullotta House founder Matt Gullotta went to elementary school. During the Grab & Go, volunteers placed hot dinner meals into trunks to ensure safety for all.

The delicious meals were generously prepared from a variety of different local restaurants, including: Hudson Anchor, J.P. Doyles, J & G Italian Deli, and La Gladys Restaurant.

The sponsors for this event were Mark White and Keri Dilascio, who are both a part of the Teachers Alliance at Washington Irving School.

“Our district encourages us to perform service within the community,” said Dilascio. “I heard about Gullotta House and have been a fixture at this location ever since.”

“Gullotta House is a wonderful organization, it’s a feel good opportunity,” added White.

Help Gullotta House reach their $18,000 goal for their annual polar plunge event by making a donation here! https://www.gullottahouse.org/gullotta-house-2021-headless-horseman-plunge-fundraising-kickoff/