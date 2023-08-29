New Halloween event from producers of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze will enchant audiences

Historic Hudson Valley has shared the first look photos of “The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic,” an upcoming fall event at Philipsburg Manor that will transport visitors to a realm where history, illusion, and legend intertwine.

Set in the heart of Sleepy Hollow, known for its rich folklore and mysterious aura, this one-of-a-kind event begins Friday, September 29 and runs select dates through Sunday, October 29. Featuring acclaimed master illusionists Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace, “The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country” is destined to become an unforgettable night of enchantment and spine-tingling fun, adding to Historic Hudson Valley’s premier roster of Halloween-themed experiences.

Both critically acclaimed professional magicians, Clearview has appeared at Caroline’s on Broadway in New York City and The Magic Castle in Los Angeles, as well as Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Wallace has appeared America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, as well as FOXtv’s Houdini & Doyle’s World of Wonders.

“We are thrilled to bring this kind of world-class talent to Sleepy Hollow, the country’s top Halloween season destination,” said Rob Schweitzer, Vice President of Communications & Commerce for Historic Hudson Valley. “Featuring interactive, jaw-dropping illusions, the show is steeped in our region’s folklore. I predict this will be the fall season’s hot ticket.”

During the interactive show, the magicians conjure the spirits of Sleepy Hollow lore, including Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman, while entertaining the audience with unbelievable illusions and humor. The event takes place in the atmospheric Dutch barn on the 18th-century property, complete with theatrical lighting and accompanying music. Local beer and wine and fall-themed cocktails and mocktails will be available to purchase before the show.

Capacity is very limited for this intimate event, and tickets must be purchased in advance at www.hudsonvalley.org.

Details: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic

Featuring Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace, this event features these master illusionists conjuring the spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country, such as Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman, delighting and thrilling audiences. The event takes place in the evenings in the Dutch barn at Philipsburg Manor, in the heart of Sleepy Hollow. Snacks and drinks, including local wine and beer, will be available to purchase.

The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic dates are September 29-October 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29. Online tickets start at $65 and Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount.

Recommended for ages 10+.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow.

Route 9 in Tarrytown.