Dozens Take Icy Plunge for Gullotta House 

Nearly 50 hearty (crazy?) souls took to the frigid Hudson River on Saturday, February 13 at Kingsland Point in Sleepy Hollow to raise money for Gullotta House. The 2021 Headless Horseman Plunge raised more than $30,500 to benefit Westchester residents facing economic hardships, to provide scholarships to local students and to continue efforts to offer free, hot meals to anyone impacted by Covid-19.

Despite temperatures in the mid-20’s, the plungers, many clad only in bathing suits, made their way into the water just after noon in front of an enthusiastic group of onlookers and volunteers. Matt Gullotta, president of Gullotta House, joined the other bathers despite having one leg in a boot because of recent surgery.

Fortified with coffee, donuts and empanadas from Los Andes Bakery in Sleepy Hollow and serenaded by a bagpiper, both the bathers and the onlookers did their best to keep warm despite the cold air – and freezing water. And the Headless Horseman himself made an appearance to encourage the participants.

This year’s Plunge nearly doubled the amount raised in 2020. In addition to the participants and volunteers, over 30 local businesses raised money for Gullotta House. “Thanks to our local restaurants, businesses, teams and volunteers, we were able to make a dent in food insecurities in Westchester,” said Gullotta. “Helping Westchester residents facing hardships is what we do every day. With the continued support and generosity of our partners and neighbors, we can continue our efforts. Thank you all very much.”

To donate to Gullotta House or to find out about their upcoming events, visit gullottahouse.org.