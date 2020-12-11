Armando ‘Chick” Galella to receive Annual Preservation Award

The Historical Society Inc., Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, will present its annual Preservation Award to Armando Galella on December 31, 2020, the eve of Galella’s 100th birthday.

Conferring the Preservation Award is an important component of the Society’s annual fundraiser, which will be held via Zoom this year from 5 to 6 pm. Tickets and information about special donor levels are available on the Society’s website: www.thehistoricalsociety.net/2020-preservation-award.

For local residents, tickets include delivery of celebration bags with a little bubbly and some sweet and savory tidbits. Attendees can also get raffle tickets for prizes including gift certificates and a Historical Society private walking tour for four.

Galella, a lifelong resident of Sleepy Hollow, is being honored for his longtime efforts to preserve the history of the community, his stewardship of local monuments to veterans and their families, and his heartfelt work to honor especially those veterans who have given their lives. He has dedicated himself to the communal memory of these men and women through education and outreach programs that are informed by his service in World War II. Galella is a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, achieved the rank of Battalion Sergeant Major, and was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service and bravery in the Battle of Okinawa.

The evening will include an interview with Galella, the award presentation, and a toast to the honoree. All donors will be recognized during the event.

Last year’s award recipients were Paul and Maria Birgy for their work restoring the Acker-Forkill House, and the Philipse Manor Eagle Restoration Committee.