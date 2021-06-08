Pocantico Center Summer Performance Series Set to Launch on June 9

The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund announced its summer performance series, to be held in-person at Pocantico in accordance with New York State health guidelines. The series marks the first reopening of the Pocantico campus after a 15-month closure due to Covid-19.

The summer performance series opens with a work-in-process showing of Princess Grace Award-winning choreographer Gabrielle Lamb on June 9, utilizing the talents of dancers from Dance Lab New York. The series continues with a performance by Chilean saxophonist Melissa Aldana’s jazz quartet on July 13. On August 3, Pocantico will present acclaimed Colombian band Folklore Urbano performing their newest album, El Barrio Project-SALSA. A performance by A Palo Seco Flamenco will close out the season on September 13.

Attendance at the summer performances will be limited to 50 people, and all tickets are reserved for local first responders, essential workers, teachers, and community groups who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Those interested in requesting tickets can do so by emailing pocanticoprograms@rbf.org.

“We are delighted to welcome in-person guests back to the Pocantico Center,” said Judy Clark, executive director of The Pocantico Center. “With special health and safety precautions in place, The Pocantico Center can again bring the joy and connection of live performance to our local community, and especially those who helped keep us safe over the last 15 months.”

“The opportunity to lift spirits again through our art at such a beautiful location as the Pocantico Center, and to perform for those who need it most after serving the community and sacrificing so much, is without words,” said Pablo Mayor, artistic director of Folklore Urbano.

“To think that we are finally able to perform in-person is an incredible delight—and it feels only fitting that we will be able to have one of our company’s first major performances dedicated to the essential workers who have lifted up society throughout the past year-plus,” said Rebeca Tomas, artistic director of A Palo Seco Flamenco. “If we can put a smile on their faces and fill their heart with a portion of the inspiration they have given us, our job will be done.”

All performances will take place in the outdoor amphitheater adjacent to the historic 1902 Coach Barn at Pocantico. The Pocantico Center is implementing a thorough plan to ensure a safe experience for the audience, artists, and staff. In addition to attendance limitations, seats will be socially distanced in pairs and family pods.

Video from the performances will be made available to the public on the Rockefeller Brothers Fund website and social media.